The Novel Effect app for Chromebook opens the doors for teachers, parents, and children to experience read-aloud magic in millions of schools and homes around the world.
SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novel Effect, the innovative education technology company, is excited to announce the February 1st launch of a Chromebook-compatible version of its award-winning app that responds with interactive music and sound effects as a teacher or parent reads aloud from a children's picture book.
The Novel Effect app has been available for iOS and Android devices since 2016. With the launch of the Chromebook app, Novel Effect has now increased the ways in which it can be used to make classroom read-alouds magical.
For teachers, having their Chromebooks connected to their classroom audio system allows them to easily amplify the soundscapes as they read aloud.
The app can be projected from Chromebooks onto visual display systems, making it easier for the whole class to read and follow along.
For students, the availability of the app on Chromebooks means they can more easily access Novel Effect through a Teacher + Student plan - a perfect solution if the school discourages phone use in the classroom.
Novel Effect is loved by teachers, librarians, parents, and kids alike, giving it a 4.9 App Store rating with over 5,000 reviews. Many call it "magical" and say student engagement is "off the charts" when reading aloud with Novel Effect.
Novel Effect is the brainchild of Matt and Melissa Hammersley who asked their family and friends to gift books to celebrate the birth of their daughter, Eleanor. As a friend read a book aloud while adding her own fun voices and sound effects, the entire room of parents and children became captivated. Matt then had a lightbulb moment. "If everybody could read a story like this, all kids would love to read." Three months later, they launched the company. Novel Effect participated in the Alexa Accelerator powered by Techstars, and was featured on Shark Tank.
"As the #1 product request by our customers, we are thrilled to add Chromebook support for the Novel Effect app." said Matt Hammersley, CEO of Novel Effect. "This new release will make it even easier for teachers and students to bring the magic of Novel Effect into their classrooms and homes and will be an accelerator to the rapid adoption of Novel Effect in schools across the country and the world."
Download the app on the App Store or Google Play to get started...
Seattle-based Novel Effect was created to empower parents and educators to connect and engage with their kids. The Novel Effect app responds to your voice with interactive music and sound effects, as a parent or teacher reads aloud from popular picture books. The immersive experience brings the story to life and enables the storyteller to engage and capture the imagination of children. Novel Effect is free to download in the App Store and on Google Play. Learn more at http://www.noveleffect.com.
