For the 2nd time in 4 years, Novel Effect has been honored by The American Association of School Librarians as a top app for teaching and learning.
SEATTLE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novel Effect, the award-winning app that adds interactive music and sound effects as you read aloud from a children's book, has added the 2022 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) Best Digital Tools for Teaching & Learning to its esteemed collection of awards and recognition.
Per the AASL announcement, 'the recognition honors digital tools that foster innovation and collaboration, encourage exploration and participation, are user-friendly, and offer information and references. The technology resources are also evaluated for their application of AASL's "National School Library Standards for Learners, School Librarians, and School Libraries."
Committee Chair Sam Northern said in a statement. "…Novel Effect can add engagement to reading programs." The other winners can be found at http://www.ala.org/aasl/best.
Novel Effect is loved by teachers, librarians, parents, and kids alike, giving it a nearly-unheard-of 4.9 App Store rating out of over 4,000 ratings. Many call it "magical" and say student engagement is "off the charts" when reading aloud with Novel Effect.
"The Novel Effect 'soundscapes' which are the collection of interactive music, sound effects, and character voices that respond to the reader's voice are created by our team of world-class sound designers, musicians, and voice actors and bring the book to life," said Matt Hammersley, CEO of Novel Effect. "Children are enthralled during read-alouds led by a teacher or librarian!"
This is the 2nd time over the last 4 years that Novel Effect has been awarded by the AASL putting it into a league with few others.
About Novel Effect:
Seattle-based Novel Effect's use of patented voice technology enables groundbreaking products that seamlessly blend real-life and imaginary worlds to create innovative, entertaining, and immersive story-based experiences. Their unique approach to storytelling brings together the power of voice-recognition and the best creators in entertainment to add dimension and interactivity to the traditional books people enjoy together.
Novel Effect is free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The award-winning app follows your voice as you read out loud and responds at just the right moment with music, sounds, and character voices. Learn more at http://www.noveleffect.com.
Media Contact
Matt Hammersley, CEO, Novel Effect, Inc, 1 512-766-3004, matt@noveleffect.com
SOURCE Novel Effect, Inc
