Take Responsibility. For Society. For the World.

Take Responsibility. For Society. For the World.

 By NPO-Academy

 WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NPO-Academy, the leading center in further education for the European non-profit sector, is excited to announce the expansion of its expert-led courses and seminars to managers and employees of non-profit organizations throughout the United States starting in January of 2023.

NPO-Academy sees the fundamental role non-profit organizations play by taking responsibility for the development of society and offering essential services and support to people from all walks of life. Yet the demands placed on NPOs become more complicated by the day, especially during these challenging times of record inflation and global insecurity. In addition, the competition within the non-profit sector increases as each organization scrambles to secure the funding they need. NPO-Academy, active since 2005, stands by non-profit organizations of all kinds by providing the training and know-how necessary to ensure that each organization has the proper tools to thrive.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.