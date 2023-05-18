WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, recognized former sheriff and U.S. Congressman Mike Ezell (R-Miss.) as a Real Solutions.® Champion during National Police Week 2023. U.S. Rep. Ezell was presented the award for his contributions to keeping communities safe during his law enforcement and Congressional career. Congressman Ezell embodies the ethos of NSSF's Real Solutions. Safer Communities.® campaign to ensure firearms remain beyond the reach of those who cannot be trusted to possess them while respecting and preserving Second Amendment rights.


