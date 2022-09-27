Nucamp to continue innovating and delivering affordable coding education by providing 12 months of subsidized access to Google Cloud learning content.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nucamp, a leader in the coding bootcamp space, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate Google Cloud Skills Boost labs into its 22-week Full Stack Web & Mobile Development bootcamp as well as into its 17-week Front End Web & Mobile Development bootcamp. This curriculum expansion will provide learners 12 months of subsidized access to Google Cloud Skills Boost labs, the definitive destination for Google Cloud Learning, giving users access to hundreds of courses, labs, and credentials authored by Google Cloud. With access to these courses, students will gain job-critical experience, like learning how to deploy and manage websites and apps in the cloud.
In addition, Nucamp and Google Cloud have co-created a Women in Tech Scholarship to make technical education more affordable and accessible to women. Through this scholarship, $50,000 has been made available in 2022 to assist women looking to gain coding skills using Nucamp.
Outside of this partnership with Google Cloud, Nucamp incorporates new learning content into its courses by working with instructors who work full-time in the technology industry. With these subject matter experts contributing to Nucamp content as part-time instructors, students get to learn directly from trained professionals within the Nucamp learning community.
"Nucamp's approach to delivering high-quality classroom experiences at low cost is unique in the industry and is strategically significant in helping more aspiring developers learn with Google Cloud technologies," said Chris Pirie, Director of Learning Programs and Partnerships, Google Cloud. "This partnership will help provide students greater access to Google Cloud Skills Boost labs in a guided, structured, and engaged learning environment that bolsters learning success."
Cloud computing is becoming the new normal. More companies are recognizing the benefits: cost reduction, data security, disaster recovery, scalability, and more. Businesses need employees who have cloud computing expertise, and the need is growing. Nucamp and Google Cloud are ready to help fill that need.
"Understanding cloud services has never been more important for web development job readiness than it is today," said Nucamp CEO Ludo Fourrage. "By partnering with Google Cloud to integrate Google Cloud Skills Boost into the Front End and Full Stack bootcamps, we are better equipping our students to meet that demand."
About Nucamp:
Mission-driven Nucamp has been making top-tier coding instruction available to and affordable for everyone since 2017. Nucamp offers the industry's only truly affordable 22-week Full Stack Web & Mobile Development coding bootcamp for under $2,500. It delivers a high-quality curriculum using a unique hybrid evening and weekend format in small classes of no more than 15 students. Nucamp further distinguishes its bootcamps by the talent of its instructors, who teach part-time while working in the industry. They bring topic-specific expertise and front-line knowledge into the classroom to ensure the coursework content is highly relevant. Learn more about Nucamp's innovative teaching approach.
