OceanGate Expeditions will host a media video conference at 8:30am PDT, June 6, 2022 with the 2022 Titanic Expedition scientific team.
ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of National Oceans Month, OceanGate Expeditions, in partnership with OceanGate Foundation and eDNAtec, is hosting an exclusive media briefing with representatives from its scientific team spearheaded by Titanic Expedition Chief Scientist, Dr. Steve W. Ross.
This month, an internationally recognized team of marine biologists, environmental DNA experts, maritime archaeologists, and GIS mapping specialists will embark on one of the the most far-reaching studies of the RMS Titanic ever undertaken.
The following researchers will be on the video call to answer your questions and offer an eye-opening look at what mysteries the 110-year-old shipwreck still has to reveal:
- Titanic Expedition Chief Scientist and Marine Science Research Professor, University of North Carolina at Wilmington, Dr. Steve W. Ross
- Lead Ecologist at the Centre for Environmental Genomics Applications (CEGA) eDNAtec, Beverly McClenaghan
- Benthic Marine Ecologist and Postdoctoral Researcher at Changing Oceans research group, University of Edinburgh, Dr. Anna Gebruk
- OceanGate Expeditions President and Chief Submersible Pilot, Stockton Rush
Other members of our research team are: Professor of Applied Marine Biology and Ecology at the University of Edinburgh and iAtlantic Coordinator, Dr. J. Murray Roberts; Underwater Archaeologist and Historian at the University of Rhode Island, Dr. Bridget Buxton; Archaeologist and Historian and Applied History Lab at the University of Rhode Island, Dr. Rod Mather; Marine Ecologist and Chancellor's Fellow at the University of Edinburgh and Co-Principal Investigator at iAtlanic, Dr. Lea-Anne Henry; and Coastal Archaeology and GIS Specialist at the University of Rhode Island, Chris McCabe.
"This marriage of biology, ecology, archaeology, and GIS mapping is making a unique contribution to the study of the Titanic and, perhaps more importantly, the ocean's floor. Today, we have better maps of the surface of the moon than we do of the Earth's oceans and that needs to change," says Dr. Steve W. Ross, OceanGate Expeditions Chief Scientist.
"We know shipwrecks impact the ocean's floor for decades or even centuries. The Titanic provides a unique deep-sea case study in how artificial structures are impacted by natural elements and inhabitants, in addition to how these structures support or influence marine ecosystems. The Titanic has created an island of biodiversity in an area that is otherwise a muddy abyssal plain. The melding of these diverse areas of study that our scientific team brings to the Titanic Expedition will help us contribute to the study of our deep oceans as we share these data with the broader scientific and education communities," explains Dr. Ross.
Join OceanGate Expeditions' Titanic Expedition science team for a unique opportunity to ask questions about the study of one of the world's most important, cherished, and recognized maritime heritage sites.
- What questions is the Titanic Expedition science team seeking to answer?
- How will these data be captured and shared?
- What contributions will the studies make to the scientific community?
- Why are these studies important?
ABOUT OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS
OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd. is dedicated to direct human exploration of the undersea world. The organization conducts undersea expeditions to explore and chronicle the 95% of the seafloor that man has never visited including iconic shipwrecks, hydrothermal vents, deep-sea canyons, and uncommon biological events. These expeditions, to depths approaching 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), provide rare opportunities for citizen scientists to observe the mysteries of the deep sea and expand our understanding of our home, the blue planet. Visit http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.
ABOUT OCEANGATE FOUNDATION
OceanGate Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fueling underwater discoveries in marine sciences, nautical archaeology, and subsea technology through public outreach and supplemental financial support of projects around the world. The organization was founded in 2010 by entrepreneurs with a passion for ocean exploration who want to expand the world's appreciation and understanding of the deep ocean. Visit http://www.oceangatefoundation.org.
