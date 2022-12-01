 Epic Grand Voyage Itinerary Featuring an In-depth Immersion of the Holy Lands Is Now on Sale

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announced a brand-new immersive Grand Voyage itinerary for 2023. Now on sale, the Mediterranean Connection sailing on Marina will embark on a 33-day journey from Venice to Barcelona, immersing guests in the highlights of the Eastern Mediterranean and Holy Lands like never before. Departing on October 11, 2023, this Grand Voyage will call on 28 ports, not repeating one throughout the journey, and will offer three shorter segment options up to 12 days long.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.