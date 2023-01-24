Luxury, Cuisine and Cultural Immersion Star in Expanded 2023-2024 Asia & South Pacific Season

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, announces that the newly re-inspired Riviera will sail in Asia for the first time due to unprecedented guest demand this 2023-2024 season. The 1,238-guest ship will offer travelers the most stylish way to explore some of the world's most breathtaking locales across Asia, putting cultural immersion and culinary excellence at the heart of the travel experience.


