HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — One person was taken to a hospital after a police officer fired a gun inside an Oregon hotel room.
Hillsboro police say officers went to an Extended Stay America to investigate “suspicious circumstances” Saturday night. Police say an officer fired inside a room of the hotel after encountering people related the investigation.
One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured.
An investigation is ongoing.
Authorities tell KOIN-TV at least four rooms were impacted and some guests were evacuated during the altercation.
