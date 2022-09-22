Old World Christmas®, the premier brand of Christmas ornaments in the country, has declared September 25 as National Ornament Day, inviting everyone to get the holidays started early! After all, there's just three months until Christmas! To celebrate the first annual National Ornament Day, Old World Christmas is also calling on fans to help determine the next great ornament idea to add to their renowned collection.

