Oldways celebrates 10 years of A Taste of African Heritage

 By Oldways

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Oldways announces the 10-year anniversary and celebration of A Taste of African Heritage, a groundbreaking 6-week cultural cooking & nutrition curriculum that has been taught in communities across the country.


