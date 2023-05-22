STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday May 24, Ombori will launch StoreAI, which uses Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to extend the capabilities of its successful store digitalization platform, Grid. 

StoreAI will include a selection of AI tools designed specifically to meet the needs of physical retailers, including large language models, image generators, and expert systems. Some of these tools were developed by the Ombori team, while others were created by specialist partners such as Pointr and Volumental. 


