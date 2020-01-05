Losing the business you worked hard to build is not inherently funny. Neither is moving in with your child due to the resulting financial ruin.
In fact, most people would consider both situations tragic. When both of these happen to Charles Wang and his family, however, the resulting story is less tragic and more absurd than you might expect.
And that is the genius of “The Wangs vs. the World” by Jade Chang. The plot is minimal but the characters are well-developed, which turns what could be a sad story of a sad family into a comically absurd tale of immigration, struggle, travel, and the deepening of family ties.
Taking place in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, the story begins with Charles Wang, a Chinese immigrant who has built a cosmetics empire, having to tell each of his three children, Saina, Andrew and Grace, that he has lost everything and they will be driving across the country to Saina’s house in upstate New York.
What follows is the story of one family’s journey into a new life. Some of the story lines are a bit bizarre, but ultimately, they each serve a purpose and the characters come out the other side changed.
Though it begins with Charles and his journey from China, the story switches perspectives regularly.
This creates more depth than we would see if it were only told from one person’s point of view and comes in handy as the principal characters are spread across the country and world at various points.
It also helps to make the characters more sympathetic and relatable. Take Grace, for example. She comes across initially as a spoiled teenager, self-centered, and completely oblivious to the world beyond herself.
As we see the events of the story unfold from her perspective, however, you begin to realize that her self-centered naiveté is within the range of normal for most teenagers and is more a result of her sheltered life than a result of her simply being a bad person.
The perspective switching is one of the book’s strengths and helps to keep it from simply being another story about a fabulously wealthy family who learns to value the things in life that really matter.
Truthfully, I think many of us want the books about fabulously wealthy characters to be one of two things — sumptuous displays of extravagance with a juicy, soap opera-like story or one in which the virtuous pauper triumphs over the rich evil villain.
This book is neither of those things, and that is a good thing. The Wangs may be ridiculous but their struggles are real.
They are not particularly evil nor, due to their reduced circumstances, are they particularly extravagant, but they are humans struggling to adjust to their new life and that makes them more relatable than they might otherwise be.
