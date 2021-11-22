OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company’s lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. For more information visit www.oncoresponseinc.com (PRNewsfoto/OncoResponse)
SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of elite cancer responders, today announced that Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an elite responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development. OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Magnetar Group, Yonjin Venture, InterVest, Bering Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma (China), Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponseinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
