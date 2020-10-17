PITTSBURGH — The first time I met Tunch Ilkin was life changing, but he doesn’t even remember it, I’m sure. Well, that’s not exactly true, because I’ve told him about it several times, and he says it always makes his day.
I was about 12 years old when my dad took me up to my first men’s prayer breakfast, and the speaker that day was Ilkin. It was in Monroeville, Pa., and that was maybe the first time I realized that professional athletes are in many cases just normal people with the same vulnerabilities as anyone else.
He spoke about the need for men to reach out for help when they need it and being willing to be a shoulder for other men to lean on when they are in trouble. He then shared testimony of his personal relationship with Christ, and his words were powerful and inspiring.
I had heard these words just about every Sunday in church from my pastor and pretty much every day from my parents, but Ilkin was a professional athlete, a starter for my Steelers and someone I watched play every week. It resonated a lot more. And his message of hope is one I’ve never forgotten and have used to help me get through many tough times.
After the meeting, Ilkin was gracious with his time as a few of us kids approached him and talked to him. For a 12-year-old, talking to a real live Steelers player was like talking to a superhero.
That story in itself would give you a glimpse into the kind of man Ilkin is, but here is the cool ending to it: I grew up and got my dream job as a sportswriter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and through working in the media over the past 25 years, I have gotten the chance to know Ilkin on a more personal level. And the best part of that is he is exactly the kind-hearted, humble and gracious person as he seemed to be to that 12-year-old way back when.
Ilkin has a huge heart and has been a servant for as long as he has had the ability to be one. He works in countless charity events. He is the pastor of men’s ministry at the Bible Chapel. He has worked with Light of Life mission and countless food banks. He is a tremendous person and someone who has devoted his life to helping and serving others.
One of the central themes of his ministry is “Christian men locking arms” and praying and supporting one another. It is something he has lived, and there are countless stories of the many ways he has helped lift the spirits of others. At this point, however, it’s Ilkin who needs support and prayers of others as he faces the most difficult challenge of his life.
Ilkin, 63, announced recently that he has been diagnosed with ALS (aka Lou Gerhig’s disease) and posted a video of him and Bible Chapel senior pastor Ron Moore discussing his condition. The two-time Pro Bowler was first diagnosed at UPMC Presbyterian and then got a second diagnosis at the Cleveland Clinic.
“I want to fight this thing with the help of Jehovah Rapha, the lord my healer,” Ilkin said to Moore. “With the help of my God, I’m not going to lay down and take this lightly.”
ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. There is no cure for it, and it is generally a really tough fight for those that have it.
You’ve heard that saying “Sometimes bad things happen to good people”? I would like to amend it in this case. Sometimes awful things happen to tremendous people.
Ilkin, who plans to continue his work on the Steelers’ radio broadcast, said he feels pretty good physically. He struggles in the morning with fatigue and his arms are tired, but he feels better as the day goes on.
He still lifts weights four times per week, exercises on his trampoline daily and he also takes a daily one-hour “prayer walk.”
It is during that walk through Mount Washington that he has spent countless hours praying for people all over the world, people he has met through ministry as well as people in his personal life. And it is something he is going to continue to do as long as he is physically capable of it.
That is true to who he is, as his heart is always in caring for others even before himself. His faith will certainly be put to the test, but listening to him speak for those 25 minutes on that video, his strength is inspiring. He understands what he is facing, understands how hard the road will be and understands this is a terrible disease that affects many people every year.
Ilkin will be true to his word — he is going to fight this thing tooth and nail. But this is a fight he won’t be able to do alone. He obviously has his faith to fall back on, but he is going to need encouragement, support, prayers and love from many others.
I’m thinking he has given so much of himself to others that the line of people willing to stand by his side and help him fight through this should be long and without end.
