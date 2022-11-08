OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

 By OnQuality Pharmaceuticals

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in Part 2 of the NOVA-II Phase 2 clinical trial. NOVA-II trial is evaluating OQL011, a topical ointment for the management of Hand-Foot Skin Reaction (HFSR) in cancer patients receiving vascular endothelial growth factor receptor inhibitor(s) (VEGFRi) as part of their treatment.


