OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

OnQuality Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/OnQuality Pharmaceuticals)

 By OnQuality Pharmaceuticals
  • Preclinical toxicology and pharmacology data demonstrating OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor, as a potential prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea
  • Preclinical data demonstrating OQL036, a topical gel that inhibits skin toxicity associated with fluorouracil/capecitabine, as a potential prophylactic treatment for fluoropyrimidine-induced hand-foot syndrome

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnQuality Pharmaceuticals ("OnQuality"), a targeted oncology supportive therapy company developing innovative medications to address unmet needs in oncodermatology and oncogastroenterology (cancer therapy-induced side effects occurring in the skin and gastrointestinal tract, respectively) and to improve quality of life for patients receiving anticancer medications, today announced it will present two posters at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium, October 26 – 28, 2022. The first poster presents preclinical toxicology and pharmacology data for its therapeutic candidate OQL051, a gut-restricted CDK4/6 inhibitor for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID). The second poster features in vitro and in vivo preclinical data for its therapeutic candidate OQL036, a topical gel designed to prevent skin toxicity associated with 5-fluorouracil/capecitabine.

