The letter "Blood on their hands" published on April 10 continues to spread a false charge against President Trump. Supposedly, he Trump called the COVID-19 a “Democratic hoax.”
Here is what the Snopes online fact check site has to say about that:
What’s True: "During a Feb. 28, 2020, campaign rally in South Carolina, President Donald Trump likened the Democrats’ criticism of his administration’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak to their efforts to impeach him, saying ‘this is their new hoax.’ During the speech he also seemed to downplay the severity of the outbreak, comparing it to the common flu."
What’s False: "Despite creating some confusion with his remarks, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax.”
Please, let’s set the record straight.
Richard Sparks
Camano Island
