Happy Thanksgiving in a most unusual time.
In a year when so many traditions have been turned upside down, it’s tempting to think like little Cindy Lou Who, who worried that Christmas was lost when the Grinch stole the town’s trees and gifts.
The real joy comes near the end of the Dr. Seuss tale, as the Whos of Whoville stand together singing, “Welcome Christmas dahoo damus. Christmas day will always be. Just so long as we have we.”
Storybook happy endings aside, there’s nothing to say we can’t write our own chapter and adopt that resilient spirit right here in our own valley this holiday season.
One tradition that has survived 2020 is the work of the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund. The nonprofit foundation kicked the program into high gear just weeks ago.
A few more weeks from now, its work will be done — at least the frenzy of what might appear to some as organized madness. It isn’t really. It’s actually a well-oiled machine that has done its work much the same way for 71 years.
The fund’s goal is to help lower-income families with children celebrate Christmas.
Donations provide toys and books for children to help families in need throughout the county. Necessary for survival? No. But it can matter so much to a struggling family with children. It’s also a way for neighbors to reach out to neighbors they don’t even know at a time when giving is a large part of the celebration.
And that’s as important this year as it’s ever been, as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a growing toll on the community’s economic and emotional well-being.
Many people donate to the Christmas Fund year after year because they care about this community and the people in it. Donations come from people of various means, even children emptying their piggy banks to help. It all helps.
If you haven’t read the story on today’s front page about how the fund works and how to give, please do so.
Volunteers right now are preparing to pack plastic bags with new toys that were donated or bought with money from local donors. Each bag is packed especially for each family based on basic information provided about their kids. They’ll be distributed via touchless drive-thru before Christmas, adhering to health guidelines.
There’s nothing fancy here. It’s a simple, no-frills kind of Christmas. But each bag represents the hope and love of this community.
Even in a year like this. Especially in a year like this.
On Thanksgiving, as we reflect on reasons to be grateful, we can also look toward making the best of the rest of this year.
If COVID-19 is our proverbial Grinch this year, let’s aim to have a Whoville Christmas, holding socially distanced, virtual hands with the likes of Cindy Lou Who. She came to understand that Christmas never changes. We do.
