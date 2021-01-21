We can respectfully disagree. We can also applaud without shaking the earth.
With the inauguration of a new president from a different party, there is an automatic reset button that pleases some and saddens others.
No matter which side you stand on personally, please remember that some people in your lives and in your community do not feel the same way. While that’s never been more clear in this time of division and restlessness, it seems that a reminder about the power of public reaction is useful.
Social media offers a river of commentary, jabs and jeers, but real life is more than an irreverent meme or backhanded joke.
In sports, there are penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct, for showing overreaction to plays and calls that people both hate and love.
In our personal lives, the penalty for gloating over victory or lashing out over loss can mean loss of respect or even ruined relationships. In some cases, it can also affect our professional lives.
Those who truly want to move beyond this nation’s uncivil divide should consider tempering their enthusiasm — or angst — around others.
Doing so allows room for everyone to move forward. Those who do not want to move forward will surely be left behind.
We ask that everyone remember that when writing letters to the editor in the coming days. This newspaper will publish letters that offer respectful opinions.
Dissent is welcome; incivility is not.
