It might seem a little early to be celebrating Sunshine Week in the Pacific Northwest, but the week of March 13-19 has that curious designation, and the good news is that we have pretty good sunshine here.
The reference is not to the weather except as a metaphor. Sunshine Week is intended to raise awareness of access laws that enable all of us to keep tabs on the day-to-day operations of government, whether it’s the local water district or school board or municipal council or the state Legislature.
Originated by the American Society of News Editors — now called the News Leaders Association — it is promoted by numerous journalism organizations and open government advocates. It takes place yearly during the week of James Madison’s March 16 birthday, since he is the founder generally credited with writing the First Amendment that guarantees freedom of speech, press, religion, assembly and petition.
Washington’s primary “sunshine laws,” crafted to let the light shine on government workings, are the Open Public Meetings Act and the Public Records Act.
The PRA is unique because it was created by the voters, enacted in a ballot initiative in 1972. The OPMA is noteworthy for its resolute preamble: The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them.
The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created.
Decades after these state laws were adopted, they presented both a challenge and an opportunity. The limited social mobility of the pandemic prompted state and local agencies to become more proactive about sharing records, by moving more of them to digital form and posting them on websites, as government offices relied on technology to work remotely.
Some agencies already had pretty good online practices, regularly posting city council agendas and accessory materials on their websites, where they also made commonly requested records routinely available. Requests can often be made through a web-based form and are answered with a link to the location of the digitized documents, instead of an exchange of paper.
More boards and councils have begun broadcasting (or webcasting) their meetings, and even figured out how to accept public comments from constituents joining the meetings from their homes (it’s not so difficult, as it turns out, and enables a level of access that was the intent of Washington’s sunshine laws).
The state Legislature has recognized the technological advances that enable sunshine in the 21st century.
House Bill 1329, which has passed both houses this session, encourages (although does not require) “public agencies to make use of remote access tools as fully as practicable to encourage public engagement and better serve their communities.” The legislation also notes constituents shouldn’t have to pay to join in public meetings; access could be by phone or via a variety of computer software, not a custom setup.
It is the responsibility of the agencies that serve us to be transparent and accessible; it is the responsibility of residents and citizens to participate through research, watching and speaking.
We also rely on reporters in community news organizations to track the upcoming agendas, develop rapport with policymakers and alert the community of upcoming topics of interest. It is all, as the Legislature notes in HB1329, “an essential part of developing public policy.”
Both technology and a pandemic have promoted the kind of access James Madison and his colleagues could not have imagined. Let’s celebrate his birthday by logging in.
— Peggy Watt is a board member of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works through the courts and the Legislature to defend and strengthen Washington’s open government laws. A longtime journalist, she is a professor at Western Washington University.
