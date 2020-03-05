Re: "Left using coronavirus to hurt Trump" (Letters, Feb. 29).
So, the coronavirus is the newest agenda of the Democrats to destroy Donald Trump? Maybe if the writer had looked into history, he might find another explanation why many people, health officials and (yes) Democrats are concerned.
From the CDC website: The 1918 flu infected 500 million people worldwide and resulted in 50 million deaths, of which, approximately 675,000 were in the United States. The virus was of avian origin and brand new to humans. Very few people had immunity. It was unique in that there were high death rates for children under 5 years of age, people 20-40 years old and those over 65 years of age. The 50 million deaths from that flu was more than the total soldier and civilian deaths from World War 1.
From the Smithsonian Magazine, November 2017, “The influenza virus mutates rapidly, changing enough that the human immune system has difficulty recognizing and attacking it even from one season to the next. A pandemic occurs when an entirely new and virulent influenza virus, which the immune system has not previously seen, enters the population and spreads worldwide. Ordinary seasonal influenza viruses normally bind only to cells in the upper respiratory tract – the nose and throat — which is why they transmit easily. The 1918 pandemic virus infected cells in the upper respiratory tract, transmitting easily, but also deep in the lungs, damaging tissue and often leading to viral as well as bacterial pneumonias.”
The concern with the coronavirus is that it, too, is a brand new virus. It is also highly contagious and in some cases, lethal. So maybe, just maybe, it would be prudent to worry a little more about the American people, and a little less about the stock market.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
