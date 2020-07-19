Concerned about the pandemic and public health? Interestingly Trump just rolled back the 100th rule protecting clean air and water under the guise of improving the economy. He apparently doesn’t care about the connections with global climate change, pandemics, clean air and water, and their impacts on citizen health.
Decreasing the spread of future diseases necessitates improving the health of communities through cleaner environment and slowing global warming. The rule changes Trump has instigated will both worsen public health and accelerate global warming, which will lead to more pandemics. Already we see that higher temperatures have made conditions more favorable to infectious illnesses such as Lyme disease and note increases in malaria and dengue fever spread by mosquitoes.
The obvious favoritism of Trump for the fossil fuel industry by employing its former executives in cabinet and other important positions in his administration and the financial backing they render for his campaigns past and present precludes his acting on behalf of constituents.
To improve public health and mitigate the dangerous effects of climate change, we need leadership that supports public health and science. We can have a robust clean energy economy with the right leadership and political will.
The clock is running as the climate warms, seas rise, crops fail, extinctions increase and people sicken. Rather than collapse, let us change course while it still matters. Vote for intelligent, empathic leadership.
Gena DiLabio
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.