I heartedly concur with a recent letter regarding many of the ridiculous restrictions imposed on people. For example, the overbearing, mean-spirited judge who put a Texas hair stylist in jail for five days for opening her salon so she could earn some money to feed her children.
That judge deserves our ire and disgust. Some of the state governors are in that category.
Elma Johnson
Burlington
