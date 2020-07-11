Price Johnson for Senate
If we’ve learned anything over these past weeks and months, it is that competent, local leadership matters.
It’s why Helen Price Johnson is so clearly the best candidate for the state Senate, 10th District. Helen is a skilled leader. She owns a successful small business; she was twice elected to the South Whidbey School District Board; she is the very first woman elected to the Island County Board of Commissioners and then re-elected; she was elected by her peers as president of the Washington Association of Counties; she serves on the Whidbey Community Foundation Board — the list goes on.
People turn to Helen for her leadership. She does her job and does it extremely well. While we may not always agree, my experience with Helen is that she studies, listens and learns. She works incredibly hard for her district and isn’t afraid to make tough calls.
Perhaps most important, Helen leads on issues critical to a healthy economy and environment, including public health, affordable housing, clean energy, early childhood education and investments in community colleges and apprenticeship programs.
There’s nobody more capable or qualified than Helen Price Johnson for the state Senate, 10th District.
Kim Drury
Langley
