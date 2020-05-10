Sometimes, when you hear big numbers in the news, it’s hard to wrap your head around them. It’s hard to visualize what we’re talking about.
I have spoken with people who can’t imagine why we even bothered to quarantine for COVID-19, why we allow the government to tell us what to do, and did I know anyone personally affected. It’s all just political theater. Right?
Consider this: Sedro-Woolley has a population of just over 12,000 people. Burlington has a little over 9,000. Mount Vernon’s population is nearly 36,000. And Anacortes has around 17,200, with La Conner under 1,000, and Stanwood at 7,200. That’s an area population of roughly 82,000 and change. You know those places.
Now consider them gone. Every last man, woman and child. Gone. Grandparents. Cousins. Siblings. Parents. Husbands. Wives. Children. Gone.
As of the morning of May 8, the confirmed death toll for the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. stood at 76,000. By the end of the weekend, it will surpass the populations of several of our area cities ... combined. And yes, we need to get the economy going because that has a cost, too. But think about that for a moment. Driving all over the area and seeing no one.
That’s how many have died. And more to come.
You sure you need that haircut?
Kenneth Field
Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.