I am writing to endorse Heather Shand Perkins for Superior Court Judge position 3. Heather is a lifelong resident of the Skagit Valley and is uniquely qualified for this position.
Heather has been raised in a law enforcement family and from a very early age was taught about the importance of justice and fairness in society. As an adult, she has demonstrated her commitment to this as an attorney fighting for justice for others.
I personally have witnessed her dedication to the vulnerable in our community in standing against domestic violence and helping to give a voice to the voiceless. I have seen her work many nights and weekends outside of her regular hours when the cause called for immediate action.
She has a strong work ethic and a genuine care for our community as well as the individuals she represents. In addition, outside of her profession, she has been tirelessly involved in various volunteer organizations in her continued efforts to improve our community.
I believe she will be a trustworthy representative of justice for the Skagit Valley in the position of Superior Court judge. Please join me in casting your ballot for Heather Shand Perkins.
Debra Wylie Thulen
Mount Vernon
