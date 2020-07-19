We in the 39th Legislative District are fortunate to have an excellent candidate to represent us in the state House of Representatives.
Claus Joens is well-qualified with a wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors.
Claus cares about jobs and education. He holds master’s degrees in educational leadership and business administration. He has been a Career & Technical Education/Business Education teacher at Concrete High School for eight years. Claus knows the importance of bringing reliable broadband internet access to rural areas. He has innovative ideas to address job training skills that enable young people to get good-paying jobs.
Claus cares about the budget and worked for 20 years in corporate finance. He knows how to manage a budget with a long-term vision but also realizes during the era of COVID-19, short-term support is necessary for those who need it now.
Claus cares about the environment. He is a hunter and fisherman. He values the natural resources and is concerned about the effects climate change will have on our natural world. Claus holds no extreme views.
Please join me in voting for Claus Joens as our next 39th District representative, Position 1.
Diane Studley
Mount Vernon
