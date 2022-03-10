As the tragedy in Ukraine continues to unfold, many of us are looking for some way we might be able to help. In our local community, there’s an action that would be easy — and very sensible — to do.
That action would be for Anacortes, La Conner and Bellingham, all of which have Sister Cities relationships with cities in Russia, to cancel them. Although the Anacortes City Council did consider doing so in its most recent meeting, its Sister Cities Association president, John Lovric, stated that the “link means positive things for international relations and brings with it communication.”
Precisely because of that, in their respective letters explaining why the Sister Cities relationship is being canceled, this long-established communication link should be utilized to detail what we in the West know is being done by Putin, since with the shutdown of independent media in Russia there is no way for them to otherwise learn the truth.
By transmitting that information to their Sister City counterparts, the cancellation would become more than just a symbolic act. In addition, it would be a way to counter the pro-invasion "special operation" terminology that is now the only wording allowed by Russian puppet media, under penalty of 15 years in prison.
