During a recent presidential debate, several candidates suggested that global warming is an existential threat to mankind that requires serious and immediate action.
An existential threat is one that has the potential to undermine the very viability of human civilization. Our governor apparently believes this and has been joined by the likes of Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as various media outlets and environmental groups. Gov. Jay Inslee even claims that the next president will be the last to take effective steps. But are these claims true?
Warnings have been issued for decades now regarding catastrophic climate change that forecasted certain trends or occurrences that we should already have witnessed. Yet such predictions have turned out to be very wrong. Detailing here would take up too much space, but a little research will validate this claim.
According to Cliff Mass, a professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, global warming is most certainly not an existential threat. Although still an important issue, it does not seriously threaten our species or human civilization.
Mass points out that climate scientists (and politicians) fly more for work and pleasure than anyone else, resulting in enormous carbon footprints. They, and the politicians who spout their rhetoric, talk the talk, but most don’t walk the walk.
He concludes, “And their unfounded claims of future catastrophe prevents broad national consensus and hurts vulnerable people who are made anxious and fearful. And just as bad, all this end of the world talk results in folks turning away from the issue, both out of fear and from intuition that a lot of hype is going on.”
Kirk Ruddell
Anacortes
