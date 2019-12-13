Re: “Ignoring stink of corruption doesn’t eliminate it” (Letters, Dec. 6).
The writer states that the reek of corruption is everywhere — that genuine corruption penetrates every corner of the Trump administration.
I have to wonder if the writer’s sense of smell was as keen during the sale of Uranium One to Russia under the Obama administration, Hillary Clinton’s private server and the systematic destruction of thousands of subpoenaed politically sensitive emails, the Clinton Foundation that was vastly enriched by foreign donations while she was secretary of state but was drastically downsized in 2018, the Benghazi tragedy, Operation Fast and Furious, IRS abuses/targeting or the Bergdahl Swap.
To paraphrase an old adage: Stink is in the nose of the beholder.
Shirley Conforti
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.