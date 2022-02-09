The letter writer makes several misstatements about inflation. First, currently and since the early 20th century, inflation has been defined as a rise in prices. (Wikipedia) Economists generally agree on two causes of inflation: 1. Demand-Pull (customer demand pulls prices up) and 2. Cost-Push (supply limit pushes prices up). Some economists agree that increased money supply causes inflation, but there is no consensus on that — note that the Fed Reserve sees it as a form of Demand-Pull.
As for increased U.S. money supply, the average of that held fairly steady from April 2012 to January 2021 (with a slight rise April 2020 to February 2021), followed by a jump of about $470 billion in February 2021 and has risen only slightly since then (re: FXEMPIRE.com), so increased money supply does not seem to be a primary driver of current inflation.
I would suggest the manipulation of gas and crude oil prices by oil-exporting nations is part of the cause (a cost-push), as is a surge in U.S. customer demand (a demand-pull), especially of imported goods, and the effects of COVID-19 causing manufacturers to struggle in production due to staff sickness and shutdowns (a cost-push) and the entire supply system to struggle (a cost-push). To better understand these issues, I would recommend reading “Economics in our Time: Macro Issues” by Robert F. McNown.
