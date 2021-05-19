Re: "School system not what it once was," Letters, May 13.
A recent letter to the editor asserts that our modern school system is erasing our history. “Today’s kids are being taught America was never great … Our history is being erased, making it easier to mold thought.” I would ask the writer to answer the following question, “To whom was America great?”
Was it great for Native Americans? It is estimated there were 12 million Native Americans in 1500. By 1900, that number had dropped to barely 237,000. The U.S. government systematically committed genocide by outright murder, deprivation of food (mass slaughtering of buffalo and bison), bounties for dead Native Americans, distribution of small pox-infected blankets, breaking almost every treaty ever signed, and forcing Native Americans onto reservations.
Was it great for African Americans? How great is it to be brought to this country, chained, in the hold of a ship? Once here, you were sold as personal property of your purchaser. As property, your owner could do exactly as he wished, including murder. You had no choice if your “master” chose to mate you with another slave, treating you as livestock. Your children? They also belonged to your master. Your family could be split and sold at any time.
How great was it for women? Women were first property of their fathers and later, of their husbands, along with any children from the marriage. There was little recourse if your husband was physically abusive. Any personal property you had before you married became your husband’s. Any property acquired during your marriage belonged to your husband. You did not have a right to vote. You did not have any right to your own body.
Yes, America was great, but only if you were a white, landowning male.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
