Re: “Love thy neighbor, and vote” (Letters, March 22).
The letter’s author asked the question “Where is God in all this?” but she didn’t answer it.
I would like to try.
God, Who is infinitely wise, unboundingly good and absolutely sovereign, is very much in this. His sovereignty covers all human governments and He overrules all evil plans. He allows these things so that life in Him, and His gospel, can be proclaimed and can highlight His saving grace. His sovereignty is always intended to bring glory to Himself, and if people will turn to Him and away from their self-centered lives, it will glorify Him.
Daniel 9:13 says “... all this disaster has come on us, yet we have not sought the favor of the LORD our God by turning from our sins and giving attention to [His] truth. John 9:3 says that “...this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him.”
My prayer is that people will turn to the Lord and trust Him.
Pat Lane
Mount Vernon
