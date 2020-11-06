In an Oct. 25 letter, “Electoral College is misunderstood,” the writer presents an interesting argument for not replacing the Electoral College, but asserts that replacing this method of our government requires replacing all methods, without providing any detailed argument to support that assertion. I fail to see how replacing the Electoral College with a simple registration and certification of the popular vote would require any other governmental changes and hope to read of argument(s) on that subject in the future here.
In another letter of Oct. 30, “More history of the Electoral College,” the writer discusses the time to deliver results to the U.S. capital and the possibility of elector corruption. I suggest that time to deliver results was/is not an issue and that the few past cases of faithless electors have never altered an election outcome.
What I see as a reason to consider replacing the Electoral College with an aggregation of state popular votes is an apparent redundancy in the reason for its original creation.
The Founding Fathers feared the “tyranny of the majority” as noted by John Adams (“In Defense of the Constitutions of Government of the USA,” volume 3), and this is the root cause of the Electoral College creation (Re: James Madison, Federalist No. 10 and No. 51). Fearing an uninformed, or uniquely united majority, electorate (somewhat arrogantly), the popular vote elects one elector for each congressman and senator — who then vote for the president. But assuming the electors vote as directed, this is still a majority tyranny, just reduced to its lowest common denominator. So, implementing a popular-vote-only election would simplify the election process, remove a possible source of corruption and more truly reflect the will of the people through a more purely democratic process of the people, by the people and for the people.
Robert Elkins
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.