In interpreting the March 19 letter published by the Skagit Valley Herald, the editor's headline asserts that we are "lucky to have Biden." However, the writer offers little supportive evidence other than his Irish ancestry.
Instead, he repeatedly alludes to straw-man diatribes against former President Trump who has been out of office for almost a year and a half.
As a lifetime career politician spanning decades, Joe Biden has accomplished virtually nothing positively noteworthy other than survival, first as a senator, then as vice president and now as president.
Because of his obvious frailties, his candidacy was totally protected from scrutiny by a complicit and corrupted media. Example: The content of son Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop containing incriminating evidence involving the entire Biden family — and subsequently validated — was totally silenced by the mainstream media just before the election.
So, are we "lucky to have Biden" because on his first day in office he initiated reversal of this country's total energy independence, which also initiated the worst inflation this country has experienced in 40 years? Or because he has increased the national debt by borrowing astronomically to fund a litany of dubious and very costly social and infrastructure programs?
Or by triggering a totally botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, abandoning countless U.S. citizens and allies and delivering billions of dollars worth of military equipment into the hands of the Taliban? Or by a perceived — and I believe very real — leadership weakness in Joe by our friends and enemies alike that encouraged Russia’s Putin to attack Ukraine and initiate his dream of rebuilding the USSR? Other examples could easily fill this page.
No, we are anything but "lucky" at having Joe Biden ... and if luck is involved at all, it will be to survive him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.