Re: Letter to the editor: “Dangerous times,” April 24.
I am disappointed in the Skagit Valley Herald publishing this letter without the previously advertised requirements for references and more disappointed in the tiresome repetition of far-right accusations of Marxism as a Democratic agenda, which is meant to confuse Marxism with socialism (which it is not) and, a priori, socialism with liberalism.
Although I believe a case can be made that many Biden administration policies lean toward socialist ideas, there is no one I know of presently in the White House or in either house of Congress who espouses Marxist ideas or philosophy (even Sen. Sanders stops short of that).
If the writer can cite specific references to a work of Karl Marx (or his colleague Friedrich Engels) being utilized in the Biden administration, or Congress, let’s have them.
Otherwise try to contribute something that does not smack of gross partisan politics, and which contributes to the enrichment of all of us with true facts, not the alternative ones.
Robert Elkins
Anacortes
