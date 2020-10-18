Re: “Why would Trump allow election to be ‘rigged’?” Letters, Oct. 2.
Good question. Can Trump, who has spent a lifetime as a con man, afford honesty? If he really wants an “unrigged” election, he should abolish the outdated white supremacist Electoral College, plus gerrymandering, which inaccurately proscribes voting districts.
If the Electoral College process were applied to sports events, such postresult changes would produce outrage, by both participants and fans. Somehow with elections, such changes seem OK.
Bad fruit doesn’t improve with age; it rots, as has the Electoral College. As with any spoiled fruit, it should be composted.
Trump has had four years with a Republican Senate to “Make America Great Again.” In my 35 years in this country, I’ve never seen it in worse shape. Why would we want to keep America the way it is now? Is it better for anyone other than the economic top 1 percent?
Can we survive another four years of Trump’s divisiveness, corruption, hatred and poor policy making?
Is everyone aware of Trump’s determination to gut Social Security and Medicare? (budget.senat.gov)
Unless you’re very wealthy, can you afford to lose them? I can’t.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
