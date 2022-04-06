I don't feel letter writers that think Biden has been great have addressed the administration's accomplishments.
We now have the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Just go to the store to see the rising costs of groceries.
Crime is up by double digits in many of our major cities. (ABC, Fox, Newsmax)
Officials seem to think guns are to blame and not the people using them. Many of those arrested have an extensive criminal history.
Two years ago we were oil independent, and average gas prices were in the twos. Prices hit a seven-year high in November. (CNN)
This was before Ukraine.
Biden has said in past speeches that he wants to eliminate fossil fuels and has recently signed executive orders to halt new gas and oil leases on federal lands. (CNN, AP)
Now we are sending people to Iran and Venezuela to see about more oil. (Fox, New York Post)
Not everyone can ride a bike, take public transportation or afford an electric car. This is not a one-size-fits-all solution.
I applaud our help for Ukraine. I just wish we could have the same protection for our borders.
There was a record of almost 2 million people trying to illegally cross our borders last year. (Fox) This is an increase since Biden took office.
Over 400,000 of these were released into the states. (N.Y. Post)
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas posted photos on Twitter of mass migrants being released. (Fox)
Fentanyl seizures at the border have increased over 200%, and unfortunately, caused many deaths. (Newsweek)
The one nice thing is that this administration does give all the credit for these accomplishments to someone else.
Donna Burton
Burlington
