Re: "Biden not the right choice" (Letters, Sept. 23).
The characteristics attributed to Joe Biden are not true. Rather than being weak and confused as you chose to describe him, is a vibrant, knowledgeable, experienced, honest and good man. When he shares his personal life stories he is demonstrating compassion and understanding, something the current president sorely lacks.
Trump is a lifelong failed businessman and scammer. He is an immoral womanizer who associates with felons and lawbreakers. He is a narcissist who cares for no one but himself, least of all the 200,000 American people who have their lives, as his recent mishandling of the pandemic demonstrated.
Do you want a president who denies climate change, who has taken away regulations put in place to protect the beautiful creation that God has given us? Vote Trump.
Do you want a president who is a pathological liar? Vote Trump.
Do you want a president who denigrates our longtime allies but cozies up to ruthless dictators such as Putin and Erdogon? Vote Trump
Do you want a president who shuts down the government in a temper tantrum to get money for his wall, which he promised Mexico would pay for. Vote Trump.
Do you want a president who promotes racism, unrest and violence in our country while keeping families separated and children locked up in unhealthy conditions at our southern border? Vote Trump.
If you value fascism over democracy, are comfortable with the destruction of democracy and the rule of law, put little to no value on human life, then Trump is your man. But if you value truth, knowledge, decency and democracy, Biden is the only choice for 2020.
