In response to the March 31 letter (“Anything but lucky with Biden”) claiming that President Biden’s weakness prompted Putin to invade Ukraine. That is just nonsense. It was Trump’s weakening of the NATO alliance that encouraged Putin, and Biden’s reuniting NATO that has thwarted Russia. (NBC)
As to the validation of information on Hunter Biden's alleged wrongdoing, where is the evidence? It is just like the voter fraud claims: Where is the proof? Trump and his allies lost or withdrew over 60 court cases brought to overturn the election because of total failure to provide any evidence of widespread voter fraud. (Politifact, Associated Press)
As to inflation, Biden had nothing to do with that. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a reduction in manufacturing all over the world and also transportation slowdowns, which resulted in less product on the shelves. Any first-year economics class teaches the law of supply and demand, when supply goes down demand goes up and so do prices.
As to what Biden has done since taking office, he got a huge infrastructure package passed, which was badly needed and will result in millions of high-paying jobs. This was something Trump promised to do, but like his promise to implement a great new health care plan, it was just campaign talk as he did nothing.
When Biden took office, unemployment was at 6.2% (whitehouse.gov); it is now at 3.8%, with the lowest number of people receiving continued unemployment benefits since 1970 and the lowest new claims since 1969. (CNBC, March 24)
Yes, we are lucky to have a man like Biden, who genuinely cares about the welfare of the American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.