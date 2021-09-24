Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Debate Corner: Biden was cleaning up mess he was left
A few corrections to the Sept. 4 letter headlined “Biden’s blunder costs us all:”
It seems ludicrous that the letter writer considers himself qualified to judge Biden not fit to be in office when his list of reasons are distortions of his own gaslighting of what transpired by Trump and which Biden is trying to correct as best he can.
Trump negotiated for the Afghan military to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 Afghan security personnel, even though the Afghan government had not committed to it. (Council on Foreign Relations)
In addition to releasing the 5,000 inhumane fighters so that the Taliban would now have the necessary force to take over Kabul and all of Afghanistan, the former president signed an agreement in February 2020 with the Taliban that we would pull out of the country in May, leaving them with hundreds of millions of dollars in military equipment. (Forbes)
This is the same fearless leader who abandoned thousands of Kurdish allies in Syria to be slaughtered in 2019. (Politico)
How dare anyone, after 20 years of American military involvement in Afghanistan with the most recent four years under America’s worst president ever, blame incoming President Joe Biden after having been in office only for months, for the horrible decisions of Trump.
The letter claims Biden must be removed from office yet the writer stood silent about Trump cowardly avoiding the draft, stealing funds from a veterans nonprofit organization, bragging about sexually assaulting women, taking the word of Russia over his own DOJ and NSA, plus a thousand more immoral and unAmerican actions.
