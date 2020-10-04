Re: “A vote for Biden puts Harris next in line,” Letters, Sept. 19.
That’s precisely one of many good reasons for why we should vote for Joe Biden. In Kamala Harris we’d get a vice president who knows and respects the law, plus someone who will return decency to the White House. We shouldn’t have to risk up to 20 years’ imprisonment for defending our “freedom of speech.”
What happened to the old Republican Party with leaders one could respect (although not always agree with) such as John McCain, Bob Dole or George H.W. Bush? And what happened to Grover Norquist’s “draining-the-bathtub” ideology? Instead, we have a tub overflowing with leeches and other bloodsuckers.
What does the writer mean with Harris’ “radical-far-left-agenda … some argue is even left of Bernie Sanders socialist politics”? Repeating empty nonsense from the far right doesn’t make this writer believable. No Democrat, including Sanders, wants to turn America into a North Korea. Isn’t that Trump’s goal?
Did four years of Trump “Make America Great Again,” or worse? Only the most ignorant diehard would claim “better” with U.S. COVID-19 deaths passing 200,000 and the economy deep in the gutter. Would you still defend private citizen Trump and his shameful business practices if he weren’t president?
What would it take to get the GOP back to its roots and away from the “far-right libertarianism,” or Trumpisms, it has adopted? It would take informed GOP voters who look through populist slogans and demagoguery. But where are those informed GOP voters, to whom truth matters more than victory?
It should be clear to everyone who watched the first presidential debate how unworthy Trump is of the presidency he has degraded so badly over the past four years. The White House shouldn’t be a refuge for tax and loan evaders.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
