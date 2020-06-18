Re: "Floyd's memory being tarnished" (Letters, June 13).
There is no proof that protesters have been paid to loot and that pallets of bricks have been delivered to "Antifa thugs." The big lie technique requires that a lie be repeated often enough until it becomes the truth. By printing this right-wing nonsense, the SVH is helping to legitimize it.
As an aside, while researching the big lie technique on Wikipedia, I came across this quote from "Analysis of the Personality of Adolph Hitler" by Henry A. Murray: "never to admit a fault or wrong; never to accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time; blame that enemy for everything that goes wrong; take advantage of every opportunity to raise a political whirlwind." Sound familiar?
Jon Flug
Hamilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.