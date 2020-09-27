Re: “COVID-19 threatens health, liberty” (Letters, Sept. 20).
I know I will never change the letter writer’s mind about the Republican fundraiser that took place in a airplane hangar, or whether it was legal or illegal, nor do I care if there were beef medallions that cost $70. What I would like to comment on is her statement about several La Conner merchants going out of business and blaming Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandates for this happening.
Since I was the owner of one of those businesses, I would like to respond to that. I had a successful clothing store in La Conner for 30 years. It was my passion, my joy and the source of my income. I miss it every day. But my reasons for closing were not because of Inslee. I made the decision to close my store because of the way the federal government has handled this pandemic.
The fact that we are still debating the wearing of masks to slow the spread of a respiratory virus is unbelievable to me. To cast doubt on the medical community and turn this into a political issue is unfortunate. To call this a liberty that the founding people were willing to die for is unbelievable.
By wearing a mask, you will slow the spread of the disease. You will bring the numbers down to a point where the state can then move into the next phase. You will help small businesses be able to make the decision to stay open or close because of too many financial unknowns.
I feel that wearing a mask is not all we can do to stop the spread, but it’s the least we can do.
Tia Kurtz
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.