The writer that wrote about the lack of outrage during the BLM protests (Debate Corner, July 25) was right.
During these protests there was a siege on Washington, D.C. (May 2020). Protesters tore down statues across the country, caused damage and attacked the police.
Only proactive measures kept them from doing more damage. There was no big investigation like there is now. There were riots, damage and looting in several of our major cities and here again police were being attacked.
The writer of the “Respect the facts” (Debate Corner, Aug. 1) should look at other facts.
There were people arrested for the Jan. 6 protest and some are still in jail with no official charges being filed (Fox News).
My niece is a police officer in Seattle. She faced violence every day of these protests and feared for her own life while trying to protect people.
One just has to look at all the innocent businesses and people that were hurt to see haw bad this was. There were very few arrests made compared to the number of offenders and most of them were released without bail. This is from someone who was actually there and saw this happening.
A person was recently arrested in the Seattle area for throwing rocks at vehicles that could have caused serious accidents. This person had numerous previous arrests (KOMO News). He wasn’t sitting in jail with no bail.
Race and lack of money should not give a person a right to steal and commit crimes and then complain because they don’t have bail money. There should be no debate.
These protests were also an attack on our democracy. There should have been outrage and investigations over these just the same as the Jan. 6 protests. That would be true equality.
Donna Burton
Burlington
