Buyer beware, or learn to love Sound
of Freedom
Re: “Local government, not Navy, allows infringement problems” (Letters, Sept. 22).
Mr. Hilburn is 100% correct on the ridiculous lawsuits against the Navy on Whidbey Island.
One must remember that real estate sales people along with several other occupations are paid by commission and will tell clients what they want to hear in order to bring home a paycheck.
Honesty and integrity has nothing to do with the ability for them to make money, which is the only reason to go to work.
People who do not read and demand all disclosures regarding their purchase get what they deserve.
These are the same folks that you see on TV every day whining about the money someone squeezed them out of due to them handing over vital numbers on the phone or internet ... Stupid people.
One of the greatest con men of all time once said “It takes two to tango.” How true.
Regarding politicians in government positions, while there are a few good, honest ones, the remaining are in there for all the government wages and benefits, not to help all the people they care so much about.
Many of them are career oriented as not to get real jobs and work for their money like the people that pay them. And they are in a perfect position to accept gratitude from contractors for them to do things in their monetary interest, and if anyone does not believe this happens you need to wake up.
Money and only money drives everyday life, period.
If people do not like the Sound of Freedom, admit you got taken in by sales bull. Pack your stuff and get out of my country.
Richard Kruml
Sedro-Woolley
