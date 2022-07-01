...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Re: June 22 letter, "Young women need more than hope"
In response to the letter, I think it is appropriate to be aware of the facts before being so critical.
The truth is that there are many C.A.R.E. Centers in this country. We have a C.A.R.E. Center right here in Mount Vernon, with free medical care including an ultrasound, counseling and medications.
Nothing is ever mentioned about the fact that at 18 days there is a heartbeat, and a live baby is being nurtured by the mother. That baby has a right to life just like we promise in our Constitution. To do away with that life is an abomination.
Educated people have families and manage to succeed; don’t just think of the woman and all her "opportunities." Let’s look at all the issues here, and this baby cannot speak for itself.
