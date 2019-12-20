Re: “Democrats’ attack will backfire” (Letters, Dec. 14).
The writer claimed “witness tampering” and that the FBI “committed criminal acts” but offered no examples and no proof.
She claimed the Mueller investigation was illegal, which it was not. She then compared the revolution with the 2016 election.
I believe she would have been better served to check the Constitution. Our forefathers fought a war to get out from under the rule of a king and wanted to insure we never would be again. They gave Congress the power of impeachment and set up our government with three separate but equal branches. The executive was not set up to do whatever he wanted, legal or illegal.
Trump and the Republicans, unable to refute the charges, have claimed the impeachment hearings were unfair. They got to ask just as many questions of witnesses and got equal time. Trump was invited to testify but chose not to.
Twelve or more witnesses testified and not a single one said Trump was innocent of anything. A couple said they believed he was guilty of quid pro quo, which in English means about the same as bribery and extortion. These were long-time government officials with impeccable qualifications, many were Republicans and some were appointed by Trump.
So we have a choice to make. We can believe these career officials, who had no reason to lie, and did testify under oath. Or we can believe Trump and the Republicans who lie to protect him.
Their defense included saying that Trump said he didn’t do anything wrong. This is the man who has lied over 14,000 times, per the fact checkers. The man who recently had to pay $2 million and $25 million fines for scamming people.
Those who believed his “it was just locker room talk” story may believe him.
John Kuntz
La Conner
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.