Re: Blood on their hands (Letters, April 10).
China lied and people died. How could anyone have known.
We lost precious time while they covered up the virus. The blood is on China's hands. They will have to pay the piper now.
The left can do nothing but blame a man who if not for his travel ban we would all be in a worse place. We should all be thankful we have a man of action in office.
Imagine the last guy, 44.
We may all be dead and the globalists would be OK.
Eat out and enjoy. It will be fine. These Trump haters and liberals are deranged.
2020 is a great awakening and a reflection of the greatest president America has ever known. But no matter what he does, liberals will find a way to put him down. He is using their playbook against them now and toys with them.
Our economy will boom again soon. I feel blessed to have him as my president.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
